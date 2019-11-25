Hulimavu lake breach: BBMP commissioner announces Rs 10,000 compensation for each victim

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner Amit Kumar on Monday announced a compensation of Rs 10,000 each for people affected by the flood caused by a breach in the Hulimavu lake on Sunday.

Over 193 people were evacuated safely, while 600 houses were flooded and properties worth crores of rupees were destroyed following the breach.

Yesterday, the nearby areas of Hulimavu were inundated in water after a lake flowing within the city limits breached, causing floods in Bengaluru. (ANI)

