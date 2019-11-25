International Development News
Kerala: 1 dead after bike collides with KSRTC bus

A Kerala state volleyball player was killed after his bike collided with a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus in Vanjarammoodu on Sunday night.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A Kerala state volleyball player was killed after his bike collided with a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus in Vanjarammoodu on Sunday night. The deceased was identified as JS Sreeram (23), who was returning home after taking part in a volleyball match.

Sreeram has represented Kerala in the National Youth Volleyball championship and was also a biking enthusiast. He was a history student at NSS college Nilamel in Kerala.

Further details regarding the accident are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

