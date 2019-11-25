International Development News
Apple making iPhone in India, expect further expansion of manufacturing: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Apple has begun assembling of iPhone in India, IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said on Monday.

Apple making iPhone in India, expect further expansion of manufacturing: Ravi Shankar Prasad
Ravi Shankar Prasad. Image Credit: ANI

Apple has begun assembling of iPhone in India, IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said on Monday. Prasad said that he has received an Apple iPhone assembled in India and hoped that it will further expand its manufacturing in the country.

"As promised, delighted to receive an iPhone XR, which reads 'Designed by Apple in California and Assembled in India'. I expect further expansion of manufacturing in India by #Apple," Prasad tweeted. Addressing a press conference here, Prasad said, "It is a very proud moment for India... Apple mobile phones being manufactured in India will be used for domestic market and will also be used for export."

Prasad also stated, "Salcomp, the world's largest manufacturer and major supplier of charger to Apple for the iPhones has reached an agreement to take over the entire facility of Nokia handset lying closed for the last so many years. Something which was closed for close to 10 years is now going to start from March 2020." The SEZ of Nokia which was closed for 10 years is now going to get into life again. 10,000 will get jobs in this and 50,000 will get indirect jobs, Prasad stated.

He added that 70 per cent products from this SEZ facility will be exported including to China. It will lead to a lot of value addition. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

