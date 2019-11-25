International Development News
Development News Edition

TSRTC employees call off nearly two month old strike

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hyderabad
  • |
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 18:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 18:40 IST
TSRTC employees call off nearly two month old strike

TSRTC employees call off nearly two month old strike (Eds; adding quotes of union leader, details of HC order) Hyderabad, Nov 25 (PTI): The nearly two month old strike by employees of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation over various demands was called off on Monday, a top trade union leader announced. The TSRTC employees unions Joint Action Committee (JAC) leader Aswathama Reddy said the decision to end the strike was taken to halt alleged attempts to 'privatise' the corporation.

Over 48,000 employees of TSRTC went on an indefinite strike since October 5, demanding among other things, merger of the corporation with the state transport department. Later the unions said they were willing to drop the merger demand if it becomes a hurdle for the government to hold talks with them.

However, neither the TSRTC management or the state government have acceded to any demand of the workers. "...attempts are being made to privatize RTC; to stop and face this, whether the government responds or not, we should all go to (bus) depots tomorrow morning and bring pressure on the management towards taking up our duties, he told reporters.

He claimed that attempts are being to issue a Government Order (GO), by taking up the matter with the Governor, allowing more private services. On November 22, the Telangana High Court had dismissed a petition, challenging the state cabinet decision to privatise over 5,000 bus routes.

The court, while dismissing the petition of P L Vishweshwar Rao, vice-president of the Telangana Jana Samithi, challenging the cabinet's November 2 decision to privatise permits of 5,100 bus routes, said the state government has the authority to take a decision on the matter. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had defended the cabinet decision, saying it was done to maintain healthy competition and had warned that the other routes would also be given to private operators if RTC workers did not rejoin duty.

PTI SJR APR APR APR.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

RCom lenders reject resignation of Anil Ambani, 4 others; ask them to extend cooperation in insolvency resolution process: Filing

Hong Kongers vote in record numbers as democracy camp seeks to send message

A place on Earth with no life?

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

REFILE-Saudi-led coalition carries out air strikes along Yemen's Red Sea coast

A Saudi-led military coalition carried out airstrikes near Yemens Red Sea port of Ras Isa on Monday, residents said, in a rare operation since a U.N.-brokered ceasefire took effect nearly a year ago in Yemens Hodeidah region.Residents repor...

Turkey tests Russian missile defences despite US threats

Turkey began testing on Monday its Russian missile defense system, local media reported, despite repeated calls from the United States that it could lead to sanctions. Planes, including F-16 fighter jets, circled the Murted military base in...

RPT-SoftBank to go ahead with WeWork stock tender offer this week

SoftBank Group Corp will this week launch a previously agreed tender offer for as much as 3 billion of WeWork shares, including up to 970 million owed by the office-sharing companys cofounder Adam Neumann, two people familiar with the matte...

Cong protests inside, outside Parliament, accuses BJP of 'murdering democracy' in Maha

The Congress protested vociferously both inside and outside Parliament on Monday against the political developments in Maharashtra as it stalled proceedings in both House and accused the BJP of murdering democracy in the state. While Congre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019