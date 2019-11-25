One killed, five injured in clash over land dispute in Assam

One person was killed and five others were injured in a clash between two groups over land dispute in Assam's South Salmara district on Monday, police said. The clash broke out when members of a family in Bhimapara village went to work in an agricultural land but the other group protested and began attacking them with stones and sharp weapons.

Six members of the same family were injured and rushed to Hatsingimari Sub-divisional Civil Hospital where one of them succumbed to his injuries. An FIR has been filed against eight persons of the other group, the police said.

The feud between the two groups was allegedly related to land demarcation issue, the police added..

