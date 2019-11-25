International Development News
Development News Edition

Rajasthan to raise Rs 40 lakh from luxury cars registered outside state

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jaipur
  • |
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 18:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 18:46 IST
Rajasthan to raise Rs 40 lakh from luxury cars registered outside state

An estimated revenue of Rs 40 lakh is likely to be generated from 11 luxury vehicles that operate in Rajasthan but were registered in other states, a State Directorate Revenue Intelligence (SDRI) official said on Monday. A campaign was launched by the SDRI along with the Transport Department against luxury vehicles registered in other states that were running in Rajasthan without paying the state's tax.

A total of 300 vehicles were identified through data collected from service centres, toll plazas, insurance and PUC certificates, the official said. He said that the vehicles were registered in Jharkhand, Chandigarh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi and Haryana.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

RCom lenders reject resignation of Anil Ambani, 4 others; ask them to extend cooperation in insolvency resolution process: Filing

Hong Kongers vote in record numbers as democracy camp seeks to send message

A place on Earth with no life?

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Turkey tests Russian missile defences despite US threats

Turkey began testing on Monday its Russian missile defense system, local media reported, despite repeated calls from the United States that it could lead to sanctions. Planes, including F-16 fighter jets, circled the Murted military base in...

RPT-SoftBank to go ahead with WeWork stock tender offer this week

SoftBank Group Corp will this week launch a previously agreed tender offer for as much as 3 billion of WeWork shares, including up to 970 million owed by the office-sharing companys cofounder Adam Neumann, two people familiar with the matte...

Cong protests inside, outside Parliament, accuses BJP of 'murdering democracy' in Maha

The Congress protested vociferously both inside and outside Parliament on Monday against the political developments in Maharashtra as it stalled proceedings in both House and accused the BJP of murdering democracy in the state. While Congre...

Amnesty urges release of Afghan men who exposed paedophile ring

Two men have been arbitrarily detained by Afghanistans intelligence agency after exposing a pedophile ring that allegedly abused hundreds of boys, Amnesty said Monday in a statement urging the pairs release. Sexual abuse is widespread in Af...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019