Need for further enhancing operational capabilities to deter any misadventure by adversaries: IAF chief

IAF Chief RKS Bhadauria on Monday emphasised on the need for further enhancing operational capabilities of the force to deter any misadventure by adversaries. Speaking at the second bi-annual IAF Commanders' Conference which was inaugurated by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Bhadauria said, "There is a need for further enhancing our operational capabilities to deter any misadventure by our adversaries."

He highlighted the need for continuous enhancement of in-house maintenance capabilities and optimum utilisation of new inductions in order to make Indian Air Force (IAF) a formidable combat force. He also emphasised on the need for enhanced joint training with the Indian Army as well as the Indian Navy for fostering joint manship and ensuring national security. Meanwhile, addressing the Commanders present at the conference, Defence Minister said, "The nation is proud of the Indian Air Force. I praise the IAF for its professionalism and laud all air warriors and their families for giving us a most competent and combat worthy force. The IAF has proven itself time and again. It has earned the respect of foreign Air Forces who are eager to cooperate as well as exercise with us."

"We are strengthening our defence capability through increased domestic production and reduced dependence on import of military hardware. We have to seize new opportunities for indigenous design and development and I appreciate the IAF's effort in this regard. I urge the Air Force Commanders to use the Conference for developing strategies against future challenges and enhancing IAF's capability. The IAF is growing steadily towards becoming a truly strategic aerospace power," he added. The Commanders' Conference began today and will continue till November 26; wherein discussions will take place on joint operations, anti-drone operations, countering asymmetric warfare and further strengthening our precision targeting, cyber and information warfare capability.

Issues pertaining to indigenisation, streamlining procurement of equipment, strengthening training and optimisation of the HR policies would also be discussed during this Conference. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)