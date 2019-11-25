International Development News
MP: 4 of family dead, 1 critical as car rams into truck

  • PTI
  • |
  • Dhar
  • |
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 18:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 18:49 IST
Four people were killed and one was critical, all from the same family, when their car rammed into a stationary truck on Monday afternoon on the Indore-Ahmedabad road here, police said. Dhar City Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Mule said the driver lost control of the car and crashed into the sand- laden trucked parked near an eatery.

"Praveen (45), Varsha (40), Sumitra (58) and Amita (42) have died in the accident. The victims hailed from Vadodara in Gujarat. They were on their way to pray at Mahakal temple in Ujjain," he said. The truck has been seized and probe was underway, the CSP added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

