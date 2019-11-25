International Development News
Carpet made using Banglore's marigold flower enters Guinness Book of World Records

'Flowers of Tolerance', a carpet made using Banglore's marigold flower was laid out at the Dubai Festival City entered the Guinness Book of World Records as the largest natural flower carpet in the world.

  • Bangalore (Karnataka)
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 19:22 IST
Representative image. . Image Credit: ANI

'Flowers of Tolerance', a carpet made using Banglore's marigold flower was laid out at the Dubai Festival City entered the Guinness Book of World Records as the largest natural flower carpet in the world. About 41,444 kgs of marigold flowers were used to make the carpet. The Marigolds were sourced from various parts of Bengaluru and the surrounding districts, including Devanahalli and Chikaballapur.

The freshly-harvested flower consignment was managed by Air India SATS CoolPort to ensure maximum freshness and longer shelf-life of the marigolds. Over the last few years, the Bengaluru Airport has witnessed a huge growth in flower exports due to the availability of an effective CoolPort, equipped with temperature monitoring and cold rooms, with varying temperatures to handle commodities with different requirements.

The dedicated cold chain facility at BLR Airport - the first of its kind in the Country - handles the seamless movement of perishable cargo. The state-of-the-art infrastructure ensures that the temperature is maintained not only in storage but also in the pre-loading area, right up to the time the cargo is loaded onto the aircraft. (ANI)

