International Development News
Development News Edition

4 Kerala tourists stranded for an entire night on an island

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mangaluru
  • |
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 19:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 19:41 IST
4 Kerala tourists stranded for an entire night on an island

Four tourists from Kerala, including a woman, were stranded an entire night alone on an island off Malpe without food, after they missed the last boat to return, police said. Jastin (34), Sheeja (33), Josh (28) and Harish (17) from Kochi took the boat of the Malpe Beach Development Committee to St Mary's island at around 12.30 PM on Saturday.

After reaching there, they visited another small island in the vicinity. But they could not reach St. Marys Island on time and missed the last boat that left at 6.45 PM as the water level increased.

Meanwhile, the boat operators were unaware about the missing tourists, police at Malpe said. The tourists, without food, spent an entire night alone on the island before the first boat reached there at 7.30 AM the next day.

The boat operators immediately informed police, who verified the identity cards of the tourists, the tickets they purchased to visit St Marys Island and railway tickets They then contacted their counteparts in Kerala to verify the information collected from the tourists. Udupi District Superintendent of Police Nisha James said the incident exposed the negligence of the contractors who had bagged the boat services to St Marys Island and added that an explanation would be sought from the Malpe Beach Development Committee..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

RCom lenders reject resignation of Anil Ambani, 4 others; ask them to extend cooperation in insolvency resolution process: Filing

Hong Kongers vote in record numbers as democracy camp seeks to send message

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Zidane says Real 'not looking for revenge' against PSG

Madrid, Nov 25 AFP Zinedine Zidane said that his Real Madrid side are not looking to get revenge when they host Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League on Tuesday after a 3-0 defeat in France earlier in the group stage. Pressure mounted...

At least 7 dead as heavy rain hits France, Italy, Greece

Paris, Nov 25 AP Officially say at least seven people died as heavy rain slammed the Riviera coasts of France and Italy, trapping travellers in their cars, as well as parts of western Greece. Some roads remained closed Monday on the French ...

Global Gender Summit 2019 paves the way to immediately close gender gap

The 2019 Global Gender Summit, the first to be held on the continent, kicked off on Monday, November 25 with a strong call to surge ahead on gender issues and move from commitment to action.The African Development Bank has organized the nex...

Secret documents reveal how China mass detention camps work

The Chinese government has detained more than a million Uighurs, Kazakhs and other ethnic minorities for what it calls voluntary job training. But a newly revealed classified blueprint shows that the camps Beijing runs in Chinas far west ar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019