DTC to give uniform to over 12,000 contractual employees

Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) on Monday decided to provide uniform to over 12,000 of its contractual employees. A meeting of the DTC Board, chaired by Transport minister Kailash Gahlot, also decided to provide travelling allowance (TA) as per the 7th Pay Commission recommendation to its over 11,000 regular staff, said a statement from the public transporter.

The regular staff who will avail TA benefit will have to surrender their destination passes, it said, adding the Delhi government will borne the estimated expenditure of Rs 55.72 crore on it. The contractual employees will be provided two sets of summer and one set of winter uniform. The estimated cost of Rs 4.6 crore on it will be borne by the government, it added.

