Dehradun: SP Traffic with team visits school as part of Road Safety Awareness Week

As a part of the ongoing Road Safety Awareness Week, Superintendent of Police (SP) Traffic, Prakash Chandra visited the Doon International School, Dalanwala on Monday. Inspector (Traffic) Rajiv Rawat, Inspector Rajpal Rawat and Sub-Inspector Sanjiv Tyagi, among others accompanied SP Prakash Chandra to the school.

During the program held at the morning assembly, Inspector Rajpal Rawat spoke to the children about traffic signs, rules and also gave them 10 points for safety on the roads. SP Prakash Chandra also appealed to the children to follow all traffic rules and also informed the teachers about the changes in fine and other punishments under the amended Motor Vehicles Act. (ANI)

