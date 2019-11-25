International Development News
LG calls for increased surveillance in JK

  PTI
  • |
  Jammu
  • |
  Updated: 25-11-2019 20:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 20:56 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu on Monday called for increased surveillance on all fronts in the Union territory to ensure safety and security of the people. Murmu gave the direction to J&K Director General of Police Dilbag Singh in a meeting chaired by him at Raj Bhawan and attended by CRPF's Additional Director General Arun Kumar Sharma, besides the police chief and others, an official spokesman said.

LG lauded the role being of CRPF in maintaining law and order and ensuring security in J&K and advised heightened surveillance on all fronts to ensuring safety and security of the people. Singh briefed the LG about the present internal security situation and many important matters relating to law and order in J&K.

Murmu emphasised upon the vital importance of regular review the security of all protected premises and also discussed various issues relating to welfare of police personnel and their families. PTI AB RAX

