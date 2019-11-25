'EG NCR-EXTORTION-ARREST Noida: Three of Sundar Bhati gang held for extortion bid

International Development News
Noida: Three of Sundar Bhati gang held for extortion bid

  • Noida
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 21:00 IST
  • Created: 25-11-2019 21:00 IST
Three members of a gang have been arrested for extortion bid on a Noida-based company which has the franchise of two international food chains, police said on Monday. The accused belonged to the Sundar Bhati gang and the company --Jubilant FoodWorks -- has the franchise of Domino's Pizza and Dunkin Donuts in India, police said.

Police said the gang had three canters in the logistics of the leading food service company but the accused wanted them to add three more on a monthly payment of Rs 50,000 each. Those arrested have been identified as Sumit Bhati, Praveen and Anil Bhati, also accused in the killing of a person over a water supply contract, a senior officer said.

"Sumit Bhati had some of his trucks working for the company and wanted it to take in some more into service. The three accused, along with four others, had visited the company's office recently and sought a payment of Rs 50,000 per month for each of the trucks," Gautam Buddh Nagar SP Vaibhav Krishan said. "They intimidated the officials there and also got jailed gangster Sundar Bhati talk to the company officials over WhatsApp to further pressure them," the SP added.

He said Sundar Bhati had asked the firm officials to ensure timely payments, come and meet him during his next trial proceedings at the Surajpur court or otherwise be ready for dire consequences. A complaint was then received at the Ecotech-I police station and the accused were arrested on Monday, he said, adding Anil Bhati, was already carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 on his arrest.

There was no response from Jubilant FoodWorks to an e-mail query by PTI regarding the case till the filing of the report. SSP Krishna added that it also emerged during the probe that the gang was involved in extorting money from parking lots at Advant in Sector 144 and those managed by the Noida Authority.

While Sundar Bhati was lodged in a jail in Hamirpur district, his gang here used his name to extort money, illegally got contract for local security, water supply and construction material supply, police said. Four of the accused still wanted in the extortion case have been identified as Mohit Bhati, Sheru Bhati, Dinesh and Neeraj, police said, adding teams had been formed to ensure their early arrest.

All 10 trucks of Sumit Bhati have been impounded while a firearm was seized. Anil Bhati's Toyota Fourtuner, which has been customised as a bullet proof vehicle, too has been impounded by police.

A case has been registered under the Indian Penal Code Sections 386 (extortion) and 506 (criminal intimidation), among others.

