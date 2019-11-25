International Development News
Development News Edition

50 hurt as bust overturns on Yamuna Expressway

  • PTI
  • |
  • Noida
  • |
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 21:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 21:07 IST
50 hurt as bust overturns on Yamuna Expressway
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A speeding bus en route to Bihar from Delhi overturned on Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida on Monday, leaving 50 injured, police said. The incident took place around 5.45 pm when a tyre of the privately-operated bus deflated, police said.

"The bus was en route to Darbhanga in Bihar," said SHO Beta 2 police station Sujeet Upadhyay said. He said most of the injured were in the age group of 25-45 and admitted to Kailash Hospital and Yatharth Hospital for treatment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

A place on Earth with no life?

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

RCom lenders reject resignation of Anil Ambani, 4 others; ask them to extend cooperation in insolvency resolution process: Filing

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-U.S. recalls ambassador from South Sudan after unity government failure

The United States has recalled its ambassador from South Sudan after the leaders of formerly warring factions failed to agree on a unity government, the U.S. State Department said on Monday.Ambassador Thomas Hushek will return for consultat...

US STOCKS-Trade optimism propels S&P 500, Nasdaq to record highs; Apple biggest boost

Apple Inc and semiconductor stocks powered the SP 500 and Nasdaq indexes to record highs on Monday, after a report signaled that the United States and China were nearing a trade truce, with sentiment also buoyed by a raft of mega deals.Trad...

Inter-ministerial panel clears Rs 271-cr projects to boost food processing capacities

An inter-ministerial approval committee, headed by Food Processing Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal, on Monday cleared projects worth Rs 271 crore to boost processing and preservation capacities. The projects were sanctioned under the Creation...

Lebanon business group urges general strike to push for end to crisis

A business group representing much of Lebanons private sector called on Monday for a three-day general strike to press the countrys divided politicians to form a government and end a crisis that has brought the economy to a standstill. Leba...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019