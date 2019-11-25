50 hurt as bust overturns on Yamuna Expressway

A speeding bus en route to Bihar from Delhi overturned on Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida on Monday, leaving 50 injured, police said. The incident took place around 5.45 pm when a tyre of the privately-operated bus deflated, police said.

"The bus was en route to Darbhanga in Bihar," said SHO Beta 2 police station Sujeet Upadhyay said. He said most of the injured were in the age group of 25-45 and admitted to Kailash Hospital and Yatharth Hospital for treatment.

