HP govt revokes suspension of three cops accused in custodial death case

Himachal Pradesh government on Monday revoked the suspension of three police officers who were accused in the custodial death of a rape accused in 2017.

  • Shimla (Himachal Pradesh)
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 21:09 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Himachal Pradesh government on Monday revoked the suspension of three police officers who were accused in the custodial death of a rape accused in 2017. Himachal Pradesh Police Service officers Zahur Haider Zaidi, who was the IG, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Theog) Manjo Joshi, and DW Negi and six other policemen were arrested in the custodial death of Suraj, who was found dead at the Kotkhai police station on July 18, 2017.

These three officers were arrested on August 29, 2018. "Now, therefore, the Governor, Himachal Pradesh, in the exercise of the powers conferred by Rule 10 (5) (c) of the CCS(CCA) Rules, 1965 hereby revokes the said order of suspension with effect from 16.11.2019," read the order copy.

Out of the total nine police officers, six are still facing in the case. A 16-year-old girl had gone missing in Kotkhai on July 4, 2017, and her body was found from the Halaila forests two days later. The post-mortem had confirmed rape and murder and a case was registered.

Amid a huge public outcry, a SIT headed by Zaidi was constituted by the then Virbhadra Singh-led Congress government. The SIT arrested six persons, and after the custodial death of Suraj, the High Court had handed over the investigations of both the cases to the CBI. The CBI had arrested Zaidi, DCP Joshi and other policemen in connection with the custodial death. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

