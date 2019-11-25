Replace unmodified engines on Neo fleet or ground aircraft: DGCA warns IndiGo

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Monday warned IndiGo to ground its aircraft with unmodified Neo engines if the airline does not replace the engines by January 2020. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) expressed dissatisfaction with IndiGo's efforts to replace its Neo fleet by the given deadline.

"Efforts undertaken (till time) by the operator (IndiGo) to replace all unmodified engines on their Neo fleet by 31/1/2020, do not instill enough confidence with regard to the timely completion of the said task," the DGCA said. It further said, "If left unaddressed, we may find ourselves in a situation, in which we remain saddled with a large number of Aircraft with unmodified Engines and operating on a schedule approved by us and we are left with the only option, i.e. to ground them on or before 31/1/2020." (ANI)

