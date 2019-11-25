We'll build 'Bharat Mata Temple' in Kurukshetra: Haryana CM

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday said that 'Bharat Mata Temple' will be built in 5-acre land in Kurukshetra.

Addressing media here, Khattar said that the land will be somewhere between Jyotisar and Brahma Sarovar.

"We will build 'Bharat Mata Temple' in 5-acre land in Kurukshetra. The land will be somewhere between Jyotisar and Brahma Sarovar. Got suggestions that it should be made even on a larger scale with the name 'Bharat Darshan'. Kurukshetra will become a religious and cultural centre," Khattar said. (ANI)

