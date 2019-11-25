BJP panel submits report on killing of Dalit man in Punjab

A three-member BJP panel led by its general secretary Vinay Sahasrabudhhe on Monday submitted a fact-finding report on the alleged killing of a Dalit man in Punjab's Sangrur. Apart from Sahasrabuddhe, former union minister Satyapal Singh and VD Ram visited Changaliwala village and met the family members of Jagmail Singh who was beaten mercilessly leading to his death earlier this month.

Sahasrabuddhe and Satyapal Singh met BJP president Amit Shah, party's working president JP Nadda, Punjab Governor VP Singh Badnore and Social Justice Minister Thawar Chand Gehlot and submitted the "fact-finding committee's report on the brutal murder of Jagmail Singh". Jagmail was allegedly tied to a pillar, beaten mercilessly by four men and was forced to drink urine over a property dispute on November 7. He later succumbed to injuries on November 16.

Punjab Government has announced Rs 20 lakh as compensation for Jagmail's family and will provide his widow with a Group-D job near her residence. It will also give free ration to the family for up to six months and Rs 1.25 lakh for the repair of his house. The government will also provide free education to his children studying in Class ninth, sixth and first, up to the graduation level.

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has ordered a comprehensive probe by ADGP Gurpreet Deo into the murder case. (ANI)

