International Development News
Development News Edition

BJP panel submits report on killing of Dalit man in Punjab

A three-member BJP panel led by its general secretary Vinay Sahasrabudhhe on Monday submitted a fact-finding report on the alleged killing of a Dalit man in Punjab's Sangrur.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 22:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 22:17 IST
BJP panel submits report on killing of Dalit man in Punjab
BJP MPs Vinay Sahasrabudhhe and Satyapal Singh with party president Amit Shah in New Delhi on Monday. Photo/Twitter@vinay1011. Image Credit: ANI

A three-member BJP panel led by its general secretary Vinay Sahasrabudhhe on Monday submitted a fact-finding report on the alleged killing of a Dalit man in Punjab's Sangrur. Apart from Sahasrabuddhe, former union minister Satyapal Singh and VD Ram visited Changaliwala village and met the family members of Jagmail Singh who was beaten mercilessly leading to his death earlier this month.

Sahasrabuddhe and Satyapal Singh met BJP president Amit Shah, party's working president JP Nadda, Punjab Governor VP Singh Badnore and Social Justice Minister Thawar Chand Gehlot and submitted the "fact-finding committee's report on the brutal murder of Jagmail Singh". Jagmail was allegedly tied to a pillar, beaten mercilessly by four men and was forced to drink urine over a property dispute on November 7. He later succumbed to injuries on November 16.

Punjab Government has announced Rs 20 lakh as compensation for Jagmail's family and will provide his widow with a Group-D job near her residence. It will also give free ration to the family for up to six months and Rs 1.25 lakh for the repair of his house. The government will also provide free education to his children studying in Class ninth, sixth and first, up to the graduation level.

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has ordered a comprehensive probe by ADGP Gurpreet Deo into the murder case. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

A place on Earth with no life?

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

RCom lenders reject resignation of Anil Ambani, 4 others; ask them to extend cooperation in insolvency resolution process: Filing

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Bill introduced in Lok Sabha to amend taxation laws

A bill that provides for inserting a new provision in the Income Tax Act to provide that a company may opt to pay tax at 22 per cent if does not claim any incentive or deduction was introduced in Lok Sabha on Monday. The Taxation Laws Amend...

Concern over U.S. climate action grows among Republican voters, survey shows

The majority of Americans, including a growing share of moderate Republicans, are dissatisfied with U.S. government efforts to curb global warming, researchers said on Monday.In a survey by the Pew Research Center, a Washington-based non-pa...

Bill introduced in Lok Sabha to provide for restriction on use of hazardous material on ships

A bill was on Monday introduced in Lok Sabha to provide for restrictions or prohibition on the use of hazardous material on ships and regulation of their recycling by laying down standards and establishing a statutory mechanism for enforcem...

UPDATE 4-China and U.S. moving closer to trade deal, but no agreement on tariff rollbacks-report

China and the United States are moving closer to agreeing on a phase one trade deal, the Global Times, a tabloid run by the ruling Communist Partys official Peoples Daily, reported on Sunday.But the report noted that Washington and Beijing ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019