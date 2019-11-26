International Development News
CBI court announces quantum of sentence to 31 convicts in Vyapam scam

A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court on Monday announced the quantum of sentence for the 31 convicts in Vyapam recruitment and admission scam in the state.

View of CBI court in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court on Monday announced the quantum of sentence for the 31 convicts in Vyapam recruitment and admission scam in the state. During the pronouncement of judgment, 30 convicts were awarded seven years of imprisonment while another convict Pradeep Tyagi was awarded 10 years of jail.

The sentence was pronounced by Special Judge SB Sahu. The CBI court had on Thursday convicted 31 people in the scam.

According to Special Public Prosecutor Satish Dinkar, a Special Task Force was first constituted to investigate the Vyapam scam based on a case registered at Rajendra Nagar Police Station here. They had been charge-sheeted by the CBI, which probed the scam.

The Vyapam scam is an admission and recruitment fraudulent scheme, beginning in 1995, involving politicians, senior officials and businessmen in the Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB). (ANI)

