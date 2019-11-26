International Development News
Development News Edition

Hyderabad: 100 RTC employees ready to join duty detained

Police on Tuesday detained 100 Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) employees ready to report for duty, a day after the TSRTC-Joint Action Committee (JAC) issued an order to call off the nearly two-month strike and asked the workers to join back services.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Hyderabad (Telangana)
  • |
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 10:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 10:49 IST
Hyderabad: 100 RTC employees ready to join duty detained
TSRTC employees, ready to report for duty, being detained by police in Hyderabad on Tuesday.. Image Credit: ANI

Police on Tuesday detained 100 Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) employees ready to report for duty, a day after the TSRTC-Joint Action Committee (JAC) issued an order to call off the nearly two-month strike and asked the workers to join back services. The detained RTC workers were taken to Osmania University Police Station.

The Telangana High Court on November 23 refused to adjudicate on the issue of strike by around 48,000 TSRTC employees. It decided to refer the matter to the Labour Department for a settlement. The state government has said it will not accept the agitating employees back for work.

Police have made security arrangements at Kukatpally depot. A two-tier police system is in place at the Secunderabad Jubilee Bus Station. The RTC employees have made it clear that they will report for duty and have officially called off their strike.

Heavy police deployment has been made at bus depots and at Bus Bhawan. Police said they are ready to detain more workers if they agitate. Police forces also blocked RTC employees at the Kacheguda Railway Station. A state cabinet meeting will be held at Pragati Bhavan here on November 28 (Thursday). There is a possibility that it could be extended by a day. The RTC issue is expected to be taken up among other issues during the meeting.

The RTC employees on Monday called off their 52-day strike, during which at least five workers employed with the state-run organisation committed suicide. The employees had been protesting since October 5 over several demands, including revision of pay. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

Yes Bank, Tata Motors shares fall after Sensex rejig

ADB gives US$10 million to Tajikistan for Tourism, first in history

Yes Bank sells over 16 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Sena, Cong, NCP satisfied with SC order of floor test in Maha assembly, Constitution respected on Constitution Day: Prithviraj Chavan.

Sena, Cong, NCP satisfied with SC order of floor test in Maha assembly, Constitution respected on Constitution Day Prithviraj Chavan....

Constitution day today, Home Minister Amit Shah greets citizens

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday extended greetings to all the citizens on the occasion of the Constitution Day which is being celebrated today to mark the 70 years of the adoption of the Constitution. As a true sentinel of the Cons...

J-K: 2 Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists killed in encounter in Pulwama

Two Hizbul Mujahideen HM terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces on Monday evening in Kashmirs Pulwama. One of the terrorists, identified as Irfan Naira, active since 2016, was a category A terrorist. He was a close asso...

DLF Promenade Dedicates the Month of November to Shine the Spotlight on Men

Celebrating men beyond an international day in the month of November, DLF Promenade is honouring men and the diverse role they play, throughout the month. With various fun activities, exciting shopping offers and promotions across brands, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019