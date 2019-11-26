International Development News
Development News Edition

Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena 'satisfied' with SC's order for floor test: Prithviraj Chavan

Senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan on Tuesday said that Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena alliance is satisfaction over the Supreme Court order to conduct a floor test on November 27 to determine the strength of the BJP-led Maharashtra government.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 12:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 12:05 IST
Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena 'satisfied' with SC's order for floor test: Prithviraj Chavan
Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan speaking to media persons on Tuesday (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan on Tuesday said that Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena alliance is satisfaction over the Supreme Court order to conduct a floor test on November 27 to determine the strength of the BJP-led Maharashtra government. "Tomorrow, at 11 am, members will take an oath and at 5 pm Pro-tem Speaker to hold Floor Test in Maharashtra Assembly. All three parties [Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena] are satisfied with the Supreme Court order," Chavan told the media persons.

While pronouncing the order on a joint plea filed by Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena, a three-judge bench headed by Justice N V Ramana ordered BJP's Devendra Fadnavis to face a floor test tomorrow at 5 pm. Welcoming the decision of the court, Senior Advocate Devadutt Kamat said the floor test will be conducted through an open ballot and the proceedings will be telecasted live.

Apex court passed the order on a petition filed by the three parties challenging Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's decision of administering the oath to Fadnavis as Chief Minister and NCP's Ajit Pawar as his deputy during early hours of Saturday. The Fadnavis government was formed when the deliberations among the three parties on government formation had reached the final stage. The urgent plea filed by the trio sought a direction to conduct an immediate floor test.

Floor test is a constitutional mechanism under which a chief minister can be asked to prove majority in the state Assembly. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

ADB gives US$10 million to Tajikistan for Tourism, first in history

Yes Bank, Tata Motors shares fall after Sensex rejig

Yes Bank sells over 16 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

'Truth has won, can prove majority in 30 minutes', says Sanjay Raut after SC order on floor test

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday hailed the Supreme Court verdict on floor test in Maharashtra assembly as a victory of truth and asserted that his party can prove a majority in the house in 30 minutes. His remarks came after the Sup...

100 renowned Muslims oppose review of Ayodhya verdict, say keeping matter alive will not help community

Around 100 eminent Muslim personalities including Shabana Azmi and Naseeruddin Shah have opposed the move of challenging the unanimous verdict of the Supreme Court in the decades-long Ayodhya dispute asserting that keeping the matter alive ...

China's top diplomat strongly condemns U.S. lawmakers' Hong Kong legislation -Xinhua

Chinas top diplomat Yang Jiechi said China strongly condemns the U.S. legislation supporting protesters in Hong Kong, in an interview with the official Xinhua.China resolutely opposes and strongly condemns the bill, and has expressed our se...

Rossif Sutherland, Aaron Ashmore join thriller 'The Retreat'

Actors Rossif Sutherland and Aaron Ashmore are set to star in thriller The Retreat. The movie, to be directed by Pat Mills, features Tommie-Amber Pirie and Sarah Allen, as a lesbian couple being pursued by militant serial killers while on w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019