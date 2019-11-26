International Development News
Development News Edition

Telangana: 12 injured after bus rams into lorry in Hyderabad

At least 12 people were injured after a bus driver lost control while taking a u-turn and rammed into a lorry from the rear-end on the outer ring road in the limits of Hayatnagar police station here.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Hyderabad (Telangana)
  • |
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 12:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 12:06 IST
Telangana: 12 injured after bus rams into lorry in Hyderabad
Visuals from the incident in Telangana's Hyderabad which occurred on Monday night injuring 12 passengers. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

At least 12 people were injured after a bus driver lost control while taking a u-turn and rammed into a lorry from the rear-end on the outer ring road in the limits of Hayatnagar police station here. According to Hayatnagar Police, the incident occurred on Monday night when a bus carrying employees of a company met with an accident. The bus driver lost control while taking U-turn and rammed the bus into a lorry.

All the victims were rushed to the nearest hospital. "12 people have been admitted to our hospital and are under treatment right now. All the victims are out of danger. A woman has received severe injury on her hand and surgery is being done. Remaining passengers were given first aid," Dr Sushanth, Incharge Doctor, Amma Hospital told media.

Police have registered a case and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

ADB gives US$10 million to Tajikistan for Tourism, first in history

Yes Bank, Tata Motors shares fall after Sensex rejig

Yes Bank sells over 16 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

President says all should abide by constitutional morality

President Ram Nath Kovind onTuesday said all three organs of the state, persons holdingconstitutional posts, members of civil society and citizensshould abide by constitutional moralityAddressing joint sitting of Parliament to markConstitut...

UP: Two nabbed for sending money made through fraud lotteries to Pakistani handlers

The Noida unit of the Anti-Terrorist Squad ATS has arrested two men, who were duping Indian citizens through fraud lotteries to allegedly send money to their Pakistani handlers. The accused have been identified as Jai Prakash Ruhela, a nati...

Billie Eilish is Billboard's 2019 Woman of the Year

Singer Billie Eilish will be honoured as Billboards 2019 Woman of the Year on December 12. According to The Hollywood Reporter, pop star Taylor Swift will also be honoured at Billboards event, receiving the inaugural Woman of the Decade awa...

Bru refugees seek subsistence allowance resumption as

Bru refugees lodged in relief camps in Tripura have urged the Centre to restart its subsistence allowances, days before the Tripura government puts an end to the free ration supply to the displaced people. The Ministry of Home Affairs MHA ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019