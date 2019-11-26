Kolkata metro services affected after woman attempts suicide

Metro Railway services in Kolkata were partially disrupted during peak office hours on Tuesday after a woman allegedly attempted suicide in front of an approaching train at Maidan station, an official said. A Metro Rail spokesperson said due to the suicide attempt at 10:42 am, truncated services were run from Central to Dumdum/Noapara stations and Mahanayak Uttam Kumar to Kavi Subhas Metro stations on both up and down lines.

The services were resumed from 11.10 am, the spokesperson said. The incident caused inconvenience to commuters who had a difficult time trying to board public conveyances..

