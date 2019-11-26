International Development News
UP: Two nabbed for sending money made through fraud lotteries to Pakistani handlers

The Noida unit of the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) has arrested two men, who were duping Indian citizens through fraud lotteries to allegedly send money to their Pakistani handlers.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Noida unit of the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) has arrested two men, who were duping Indian citizens through fraud lotteries to allegedly send money to their Pakistani handlers. The accused have been identified as Jai Prakash Ruhela, a native of Shamli who was arrested from Raj Nagar extension and Dhiruddin Chaudhary, a native of Muzzafarnagar who was arrested from Sahibabad area.

They were picked up on Monday by the ATS, which was probing their suspected links across the border. "The Noida unit ATS received information that a person from India, Prakash was in contact with Mamu, Nazir and Asghar of Pakistan, who were involved in organising fake lotteries in India. This intelligence was then worked on by the UP ATS Noida Unit," the official release said.

In the preliminary investigation, the police found that Jai Prakash was in contact with at least 10 Pakistani handlers and used to send them the money generated through fake lotteries. Further, the police have also revealed that there are many more people involved in such activities in states like Chhattisgarh, Kolkata and Bihar.

"The duo had raised around Rs 15 lakh in the last one and a half months and sent the money through banks. The ATS has checked their 12 bank accounts so far and a large number of their bank accounts are yet to be assessed," the ATS said in a statement. (ANI)

