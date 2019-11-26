Centre approves extension of govt accommodation for battle casaulties' kin to one year

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday approved a proposal to extend the period of retention of government accommodation by battle casualties from all the three services to one year from the existing three months.

In view of the requirements and demands of the armed forces, the Ministry of Defence reviewed the existing provisions and recommended the extension of the period to boost the morale of the service personnel.

At present, the family of an armed forces personnel killed in action against enemy forces or whilst enemy air attacks are permitted retention of government accommodation for three months. This has now been extended to one year, the statement said. (ANI)

