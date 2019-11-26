Swedish royal couple to visit Uttarakhand on Dec 5

King of Sweden Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia will begin their two-day visit to Uttarakhand on December 5. The Swedish royal couple will visit the Corbett National Park as well as the Ganga river besides attending the inauguration of a sewerage plant at Sarai Jagjitpur in Haridwar as part of the visit which will conclude on December 6.

Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat was informed about the details of the royal visit by Swedish Ambassador to India Klas Molin who paid a courtesy call to him on Monday. A 150-member delegation of Swedish entrepreneurs will accompany the royals on their India visit during which they will also call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.

The Swedish ambassador also discussed with Rawat the investment possibilities in Uttarakhand especially in the pharmaceutical, automobile, telecom and information technology sectors.

