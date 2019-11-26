2 killed, 3 injured as car crashes into tree in UP's Bijnor

Two people were killed and three injured when a car crashed into a tree near Kamrajpur village here on Tuesday, police said.

The deceased were identified as Sudarshan (50) and Sachin (24), they added.

The car was coming from Haridwar, the police said, adding that the injured were undergoing treatment and their condition was stated to be stable.

