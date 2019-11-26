CPM Telangana unit gives 'dharna' call in support of RTC employees

The CPM Telangana unit on Tuesday called for a 'dharna' at district headquarters and collectorate offices tomorrow to protest against alleged police repression on the RTC employees, who were detained while reporting for duty after the nearly two-month-long strike was called off. Speaking to ANI, CPM Telangana State Secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram said, "RTC employees went on a strike for 52 days. The state government did not pay heed to any demands. So the RTC-JAC, at last, came to a conclusion to withdraw the strike. Even after the strike was called off, the government is not allowing the RTC workers to rejoin back. This is unfortunate and an undemocratic decision."

"Moreover, police is suppressing RTC employees and the CPM Telangana unit condemns this. To protest against atrocities by the police, we have given a call tomorrow for a dharna at district headquarters and collectorate offices," he added. Earlier today, police detained 100 TSRTC workers ready to report for duty, a day after the TSRTC-Joint Action Committee (JAC) issued an order to call off the nearly two-month strike and asked the workers to re-join services. The detained employees were taken to Osmania University Police Station and have alleged that they were being treated like Maoists and terrorists.

Heavy police deployment has been made at bus depots and at Bus Bhawan. A two-tier police system was put in place at the Secunderabad Jubilee Bus Station. The RTC employees have made it clear that they will report for duty and have officially called off their strike. Police said they are ready to detain more workers if they agitate. Police forces also blocked RTC employees at the Kacheguda Railway Station.

A state cabinet meeting will be held at Pragati Bhavan here on November 28 (Thursday). There is a possibility that it could be extended by a day. The RTC issue is expected to be taken up among other issues during the meeting. The RTC employees on Monday called off their 52-day strike, during which at least five workers employed with the state-run organisation committed suicide. The employees had been protesting since October 5 over several demands, including revision of pay. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)