International Development News
Development News Edition

CPM Telangana unit gives 'dharna' call in support of RTC employees

The CPM Telangana unit on Tuesday called for a 'dharna' at district headquarters and collectorate offices tomorrow to protest against alleged police repression on the RTC employees, who were detained while reporting for duty after the nearly two-month-long strike was called off.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Hyderabad (Telangana)
  • |
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 15:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 15:34 IST
CPM Telangana unit gives 'dharna' call in support of RTC employees
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The CPM Telangana unit on Tuesday called for a 'dharna' at district headquarters and collectorate offices tomorrow to protest against alleged police repression on the RTC employees, who were detained while reporting for duty after the nearly two-month-long strike was called off. Speaking to ANI, CPM Telangana State Secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram said, "RTC employees went on a strike for 52 days. The state government did not pay heed to any demands. So the RTC-JAC, at last, came to a conclusion to withdraw the strike. Even after the strike was called off, the government is not allowing the RTC workers to rejoin back. This is unfortunate and an undemocratic decision."

"Moreover, police is suppressing RTC employees and the CPM Telangana unit condemns this. To protest against atrocities by the police, we have given a call tomorrow for a dharna at district headquarters and collectorate offices," he added. Earlier today, police detained 100 TSRTC workers ready to report for duty, a day after the TSRTC-Joint Action Committee (JAC) issued an order to call off the nearly two-month strike and asked the workers to re-join services. The detained employees were taken to Osmania University Police Station and have alleged that they were being treated like Maoists and terrorists.

Heavy police deployment has been made at bus depots and at Bus Bhawan. A two-tier police system was put in place at the Secunderabad Jubilee Bus Station. The RTC employees have made it clear that they will report for duty and have officially called off their strike. Police said they are ready to detain more workers if they agitate. Police forces also blocked RTC employees at the Kacheguda Railway Station.

A state cabinet meeting will be held at Pragati Bhavan here on November 28 (Thursday). There is a possibility that it could be extended by a day. The RTC issue is expected to be taken up among other issues during the meeting. The RTC employees on Monday called off their 52-day strike, during which at least five workers employed with the state-run organisation committed suicide. The employees had been protesting since October 5 over several demands, including revision of pay. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

Yes Bank sells over 16 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

ADB gives US$10 million to Tajikistan for Tourism, first in history

Yes Bank, Tata Motors shares fall after Sensex rejig

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Malta PM says chief of staff resigns over journalist murder case

Valletta Malta, Nov 26 AFP Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat said on Tuesday his chief of staff had resigned amid an ongoing probe into the murder of investigative reporter Daphne Caruana Galizia.Sources told AFP that police called the c...

'Reality test' speaks otherwise of Kejriwal's water quality claim: Manoj Tiwari

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari on Tuesday said his party has got a reality test conducted to establish the veracity of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwals claim that there is no problem related to water quality in the city.We went to all the plac...

Forces come together as Delhi Police, AIIMS join first ever awareness drive on power of DNA

New Delhi India, Nov 26 ANIBusinessWire India A path-breaking initiative combining forces with the Delhi Police and AIIMS to deter the incidence of rape was announced on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women. T...

Turkey says it made no promises about not installing Russian S-400s -Anadolu

Turkey has given no promises to anyone about not installing or using Russian S-400 missile defence systems, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu was cited as saying by state media on Tuesday, despite a row with the United States over the syste...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019