Govt plans to merge UTs Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli; bill introduced in LS

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 17:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 17:03 IST
The government on Tuesday introduced in the Lok Sabha a bill to merge Union Territories Daman and Diu, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli into one. The proposed legislation -- The Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu (Merger of Union Territories) Bill 2019 -- was introduced in the House by Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy.

The move comes three months after Jammu and Kashmir was bifurcated into the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. "In view of the policy of the government to have 'Minimum Government, Maximum Governance", considering small population and limited geographical area of both the Union Territories and to use the services of officers efficiently, it has been decided to merge the UTs of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman Diu into a single UT," Reddy said.

The merged Union Territory will be named as Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu. The merger of the two UTs, located along the western coast near Gujarat, is done for better administration and check duplications of various work.

So far, both the Union Territories have separate budgets and different secretariats even though they are just 35 km apart. Dadra and Nagar Haveli has just one district while Daman and Diu has two.

Both UTs were under the Portuguese rule for a long time. They were liberated from Portuguese rule in December, 1961. Since 1961 to 1987, Daman and Diu was part of the UT of Goa, Daman and Diu. In 1987, when Goa got statehood, Daman and Diu was made a separate UT. Dadra and Nagar Haveli was occupied by the Portuguese in June 1783. Residents of Dadra and Nagar Haveli got liberated themselves from the Portuguese rule on August 2, 1954. Since, 1954 to 1961, the territory was administered by a citizen's council called the Varishta Panchayat of Free Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

In 1961, it was merged with the Republic of India and made a Union Territory. According to the bill, on and from the appointed day, there shall be allocated two seats to the Union territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu in the House of the People (Lok Sabha).

The Bombay High Court shall continue to extend to the Union territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu. The members of each of the All India Services borne on the existing Union

territories cadre immediately before the appointed day shall continue to be in the cadre of the same service of the existing Union territory in which they stand allocated before

the appointed day. Every person employed in connection with the affairs of the existing Union territories and serving immediately before the appointed day in the existing Union territories shall, on and from that day continue to serve in connection with the affairs of the Union territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu.

On August 5, the central government had announced the abrogation of the special status given to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 and its division into two Union Territories. The country currently has nine Union Territories after the creation of the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. However, with the merger of Daman and Diu, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli, the number of UTs will come down to eight.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Eskom would be split into three entities in future: Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa has reiterated that the governments attempts to reconfigure and split Eskom into three divisions are not aimed at privatizing the embattled power utility. These measures, he said, are rather aimed at stabilizing th...

Following are the top foreign stories at 1715 hours

FGN6 US-MUMBAI-TERROR-ANNIVERSARY US calls for bringing 2611 perpetrators to justiceWashington Remembering the victims of the 2008 Mumbai terror attack, the US has said those responsible for this heinous crime must face justice.By Lalit K J...

Alumnus donates Rs 52 lakh for IIT KGP's Classical & Folk Arts

A US-based alumnus has donated Rs 52 lakh for IIT Kharagpurs Academy of Classical and Folk Arts, an official said. The funding is towards building a music auditorium with a digitally enhanced learning environment, conducting workshops on c...

Allied Digital Services bags smart city project in Kalyan-Dombivali, deployment of body-worn cameras, drones and dashboard cameras

IT infrastructure major Allied Digital Services Ltd said on Tuesday it has bagged smart city project for Kalyan and Dornbivali in consortium with NEC Technologies India. Kalyan and Dombivali are cities near Mumbai in Thane district of Mahar...
