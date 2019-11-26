Lucknow: 3 held with fake notes of face value Rs 1.79 lakh

Three people, including a woman, have been arrested by the Anti-Terrorist Squad in Itaunja area here for allegedly being involved in circulating fake Indian currency notes (FICN), police said on Tuesday. Acting on a tip-off, the ATS on Monday night arrested Aminual Islam alias Kalu, Naseeba Khatoon and Phoolchandra after high quality FICN, with a face value of Rs 1.79 lakh, were found in their possession, the police said.

The three suspects were on their way to Lucknow and Sitapur from Malda to deliver the fake currency, they said.

The fake notes recovered were in denomination of Rs 500 and Rs 2,000, the police said. A probe is on to ascertain the source of the fake currency and the people involved in its circulation, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)