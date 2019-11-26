Parliament nod to National Institute of Design (Amendment) Bill
Parliament on Tuesday gave its nod to a Bill which seeks to declare four National Institutes of Design in Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Assam and Haryana as institutions of national importance.
Several amendments to the Bill moved by opposition members were defeated by voice vote.
The National Institute of Design (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed by the Lok Sabha by a voice vote. It has already been cleared by the Rajya Sabha.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
