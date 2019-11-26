Battle casualties' kin can stay in govt house for one year: Govt

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday approved a proposal extending the period, during which a family of battle casualty can stay in government accommodation, from three months to one year.

"At present, the family of an armed forces personnel killed in action against enemy forces or whilst enemy air attacks are permitted retention of government accommodation for three months and it has now been extended to one year," said a press release by the defence ministry.

In view of the requirements and demands of the three services - Army, Navy and Air Force - the Ministry of Defence reviewed the existing provisions and extended the period to "boost the morale of the Service personnel", the press release said.

