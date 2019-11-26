2-day All India Police Science Congress to be held in Lucknow from Nov 28

A two-day All India Police Science Congress (AIPSC) will be held in Uttar Pradesh's capital city from November 28, which will be inaugurated by Puducherry Lieutenant Governor and retired IPS officer Kiran Bedi, an official said on Tuesday. During various sessions of the event, police officers, research scholars and others will present their papers. The last time Lucknow was host for AIPSC was in 1997.

"The home ministry and the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPRD) will organise the 47th AIPSC in Lucknow from November 28. It will be inaugurated by Puduchurry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi on November 28. Home Minister Amit Shah will be present in the concluding session on November 29," DGP O P Singh told reporters here. Subjects selected for the congress include -- Reforms in Policing: Challenges at field level and required measures; Forensic sciences: Resources upgradation and effective use in investigation; and Safety of women and children - fresh initiatives and dividends.

Besides these, the other subjects at the congress are -- Role of social media in countering radicalisation and terrorism; Inculcating right kind of attitudes in police officers - training and beyond and use of CCTNS (Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems) / Interoperable Criminal Justice System (ICJS) in advancement of ciriminal justice.

