Woman abducts 16-day-old baby from hospital

A 16-day-old baby girl was allegedly kidnapped by a woman from a state-run hospital in Khammam district on Tuesday, police said. The incident happened at around 6.30 am when the babys mother had gone to the washroom after handing over her daughter to the woman, a police official said.

The woman had gained confidence of the babys mother by moving with her closely in the hospital. A CCTV footage showed the woman carrying the baby and moving out of the hospital.

A special team has been formed to nab the woman and rescue the baby, the official said.PTI VVK BN BN.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)