DRI arrests man for smuggling over 2,800 tortoises hidden inside packets of cookies from China

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 18:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 18:50 IST
The DRI has arrested a man for allegedly trying to smuggle over 2,800 tortoises into the country from China by concealing them inside packets of cookies, an official statement issued on Tuesday said. The accused was intercepted at Tiruchirappalli International Airport in Tamil Nadu after his arrival from Guangzhou in China via Colombo on Sunday.

"Examination of passenger's checked-in baggages resulted in detention of 2,829 China pond tortoises found to be concealed in cookies packets/wheat flour packets," the statement issued by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence said.

The 'red-eared slider' -- also known as the red-eared terrapin, red-eared turtle and water slider turtle -- is a semi-aquatic turtle whose import is prohibited. These species are generally used as pets. They are fast breeding and hence can generate large numbers in a short period.

The DRI has handed over these tortoises to the concerned airlines for being re-exported to China as these are not covered under wild life protection Act or Cites -- Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of wild fauna and flora. The passenger was arrested and remanded to judicial custody.

This is a rare case of tortoises being smuggled into India. Generally turtles and tortoises are smuggled out of India to South East Asian countries for being used as pets or for meat, the DRI said. Excluding the present case, in last two years, Indian customs have booked 14 cases and seized about 9,000 tortoises being smuggled out of India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

