Pongal: TN govt to give Rs 1,000, gift hamper to card holders

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chennai
  • |
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 19:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 19:19 IST
The Tamil Nadu government will give Rs 1,000 and a gift hamper to ration card holders for the Tamil harvest festival Pongal in 2020 also, Chief Minister K Palaniswami said here on Tuesday. He recalled that the government had provided the cash and gift hamper for Pongal 2019, keeping in mind the need for people to celebrate the festival 'grandly' overcoming the then drought situation in many parts of the state.

"This year also, to celebrate the Tamil festival Pongal in a grand manner, Rs 1000, one kg each rice and sugar, sugarcane, raisins and cashewnuts will be provided to all families holding rice ration card," he said. Rice, sugar, raisins and cashewnuts are used in the prepartion of the sweet delicacy Pongal.

The chief minister was speaking at an event here to mark the birth of Kallakurichi district,carved out from Villupuram. This time, though there have been good rains, farmers have spent on farm inputs and many poor families were suffering due to financial constrains, and therefore the initiative was being extended for 2020 also, he said.

The harvest festival of Pongal is celebrated in the second week of January. Palaniswami also announced various proposals for Kallakurichi in the Health, Education and Road sectors..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

