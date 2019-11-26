Neglected by Centre, state for 11 years, says widow of fisherman killed in 26/11 attack

The wife of late fisherman Ramesh Nagji, who was killed along with four other fishermen by terrorists and whose boat 'MV Kuber' was hijacked during the 26/11, stated that her family was completely neglected by the Central government after the infamous terrorist attack. Speaking to ANI, Jasiben Bambhania, said: "11 years have been passed since my husband was killed by terrorists. Only the then chief minister of Gujarat Narendra Modi personally offered me assistance of Rs 50,000, while we were completely neglected by the Centre and the state governments after the attack."

Bambhania further stated that after her husband's death, her family is in a deep financial crisis, and her son has left his studies to do menial jobs to support the family. In October, Bambhania appealed the Gujarat High Court to provide compensation, following which the court ordered that a compensation of Rs 5 lakh should be provided to her.

However, Bambhania stated that the death certificates of her late husband are yet to be issued by the government. According to rules, if a person remains missing for more than seven years, the authority issues a death certificate on their name.

Meanwhile, Raniben, wife of late MV Kuber captain, Amar Singh Solanki, stated that she will never send her children to a fishing boat ever again. The families of three of the five fishermen killed in the attack are yet to receive compensation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)