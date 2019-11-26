International Development News
Development News Edition

Bill passed to amend National Institute of Design Act

Parliament on Tuesday passed a bill that seeks to give the status of institutions of national importance to National Institutes of Design in Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Assam and Haryana.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 20:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 20:16 IST
Bill passed to amend National Institute of Design Act
The Parliament of India . Image Credit: ANI

Parliament on Tuesday passed a bill that seeks to give the status of institutions of national importance to National Institutes of Design in Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Assam and Haryana. The National Institute of Design (Amendment) Bill 2019 was passed in Lok Sabha after Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Som Parkash said the new institutes will be of the same standard as NID Ahmedabad.

The bill had been passed by Rajya Sabha. The Bill seeks to amend the National Institute of Design Act, 2014, which declares the National Institute of Design, Ahmedabad as an institution of national importance.

At present these institutions do not have the power to grant degrees or diplomas and can do so after the bill is passed by Parliament. During in the debate in the lower house, Congress member Shashi Tharoor said India has strength in design but was being outpaced in intellectual property registrations.

"The legislation was a missed opportunity as it confers the status of institutions of national importance to National Institutes of Design in Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Assam and Haryana but does not define the institution of national importance," he said. Tharoor said progress in the subject of the design was crucial for enhancing India's soft power.

Referring to India's Mars orbiter Mangalyaan, he said it was made in a budget which was less than that of Hollywood movie Gravity and showed how Indians can embrace frugality to design. However, he said India was being "outpaced in intellectual property registrations." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

Yes Bank sells over 16 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

ADB gives US$10 million to Tajikistan for Tourism, first in history

EXCLUSIVE-Turkey holds up NATO military plans over Syria dispute - sources

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-U.S.-China trade deal close, White House says, after negotiators speak by phone

The United States and China are close to agreement on the first phase of a trade deal, White House adviser Kellyanne Conway said on Tuesday, after top negotiators from the two countries spoke by telephone and agreed to keep working on remai...

UPDATE 2-Trade optimism keeps euro zone bonds steady

Euro zone bond yields eased on Tuesday as U.S. and Chinese officials appeared to make progress in agreeing the first phase of a trade deal. Trade negotiators from China and the United States held a phone call on Tuesday morning, Chinas Comm...

Saudi-led coalition says to free 200 Yemen rebels amid peace push

Riyadh, Nov 26 AFP The Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemens Huthi rebels said Tuesday it will release 200 insurgents, as efforts pick up pace to end the conflict in the impoverished country. Patients needing medical care will also be allowed...

Ajit Pawar reaches uncle Sharad Pawar's residence

Hours after resigning as deputy chief minister of Maharashtra, NCP leader Ajit Pawar on Tuesday night reached the residence of his uncle and party chief Sharad Pawar in south Mumbai. Ajit Pawar reached out to Sharad Pawar following persuas...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019