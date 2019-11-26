International Development News
Development News Edition

Incidents of bribery in India reduced by 10 pc since last year: Survey

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 20:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 20:57 IST
Incidents of bribery in India reduced by 10 pc since last year: Survey

Incidents of bribery in the country have reduced by 10 per cent since last year, according to a survey carried out in 20 states. People in Delhi, Haryana, Gujarat, West Bengal, Kerala, Goa and Odisha reported low instances of corruption, while Rajasthan, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand and Punjab had higher occurrences of corruption, it stated.

The 'India Corruption Survey 2019', which received 1,90,000 responses from people in 248 districts, also stated that 51 per cent Indians paid bribe in the last 12 months. Transparency International India (TII) and LocalCircles conducted the survey.

India's ranking in the Corruption Perception Index 2018, released by TII, has improved three places compared to last year and now, the country's standing is 78 among 180 nations, a statement issued by the organisation said. Cash is still the primary mode to pay bribes, as per the survey.

Thirty-five per cent of the respondents said they gave cash as bribe in the last 12 months to get their work done, it stated and added that 16 per cent said they always managed to get their work done without paying bribes. Though CCTV cameras are a slight deterrent, bribery still continues in government offices despite major computerisation and agents continue to thrive, the survey found.

The highest number of incidents of bribery were in authorities involved in property registration and land issues. The finding was backed by votes of 26 per cent of the respondents, it stated. Only 12 per cent citizens said bribery in property registration and land issues has reduced in the last 12 months.

The survey also shows that most state governments have been unable to take concrete and effective steps to reduce corruption. The percentage of citizens who felt that no effective steps have been taken was 48 per cent, the survey stated.

TII is a non-political, independent, non- governmental anti-corruption organisation. Giving a bribe is an offence with up to seven years of imprisonment or fine or both, according to the Prevention of Corruption Act 2018.

Twenty-four per cent of the respondents admitted to giving bribes several times in the last 12 months and 27 per cent admitted to paying bribes once or twice, the survey found.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

Yes Bank sells over 16 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

ADB gives US$10 million to Tajikistan for Tourism, first in history

EXCLUSIVE-Turkey holds up NATO military plans over Syria dispute - sources

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Castel wins it for Jamshedpur in Goa

Jamshedpur FC returned to winning ways and handed FC Goa their first defeat of the season 1-0 in the Hero Indian Super League here on Tuesday. In a closely-contested match, Sergio Castels 17th-minute strike, his fourth of the season, proved...

UPDATE 1-Colombian unions, students set more protests in honor of dead teenager

Colombian unions and student groups will hold another protest on Wednesday in honor of a teenage demonstrator who died after being injured by a tear gas canister after an initial strike last week sparked days of marches.Other demonstrations...

13 French soldiers killed in Mali helicopter collision

Eds Adding details of operation, reax Paris, Nov 26 AFP Thirteen French soldiers were killed in Mali when two helicopters collided during an operation against insurgents in the countrys restive north, officials said Tuesday, the heaviest si...

Home Guard who blew lid off salary scam destroyed muster rolls, arrested

A Home Guard platoon commander was arrested here on Wednesday for allegedly setting fire to attendance logs of the forces personnel in Gautam Buddh Nagar amid a probe into irregularities in withdrawal of their salary, police said. Platoon C...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019