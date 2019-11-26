I demand joint team of BIS, DJB to test Delhi's water quality: Paswan writes to Kejriwal
Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Tuesday wrote to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, over the constitution of a joint team of officials from Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) and Delhi Jal Board (DJB), to test the water quality in Delhi.
Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Tuesday wrote to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, over the constitution of a joint team of officials from Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) and Delhi Jal Board (DJB), to test the water quality in Delhi. "In the opinion of the Consumer Affairs Department, the team that you have constituted is a team of Delhi government and its report is not binding on BIS. BIS is an autonomous and international organisation, so I demand that if you want to test the water quality in Delhi, a joint team of BIS and Delhi Jal Board should be constituted for this," he said in his letter to the Delhi Chief Minister.
The Minister in his letter said BIS has already sent the letter of 32 officials from its side, however, the Delhi Chief Minister has not sent the list of 32 officials for this. Paswan said the labs of DJB don't have the recognition of international standards.
Reminding the Delhi Chief Minister that he was also the Chairman of DJB, Paswan said, "My motive is that people of Delhi, especially the poor people get clean water." Paswan said BIS is organising a one-day workshop on December 9 for officials concerned with water supply in every state and requested Kejriwal to direct his officials to attend the workshop. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
