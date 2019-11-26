International Development News
Development News Edition

Ambience Mall's general manager duped of Rs 1.85 lakh by cyber fraudster

  • PTI
  • |
  • Gurgaon
  • |
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 22:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 22:36 IST
Ambience Mall's general manager duped of Rs 1.85 lakh by cyber fraudster
Image Credit: Pixabay

Ambience Mall's general manager was duped of Rs 1.85 lakh allegedly by a man who posed as a Paytm employee, police said on Tuesday. Arvind Kapoor was contacted by the accused a few days ago and informed him that his Paytm account will not work if its KYC was not updated soon, they said.

"I received a random call a few days ago from a person who posed himself as an employee of Paytm. He said the KYC of my Paytm account is not updated and hence I would not do any transaction. The caller also suggested me to go for online KYC updation after following his instructions on mobile phone," Kapoor said. He said he followed what he was told but realised later that he was duped when money was withdrawn from his bank accounts.

"After completing the procedures of updating KYC, the caller asked me to check whether KYC was updated. I made three transactions of Rs 1, 10 and 1 to check my OBC saving account and two credit cards of Standard Chartered and American Express enclosed with Paytm. I received three OTPs on my phone and within a few seconds, there were of withdrawals to the tune of Rs 1.85 lakh," Kapoor said. He said he tried to call that number but it was found switched off.

"Our cyber cell has conducted a preliminary investigation and found that the claim of Kapoor was true. Subsequently, an FIR has been registered against an unknown person under the IT act. Officials are trying to locate IP address of the accused to crack the case," said Preet Pal Singh, ACP crime, Gurgaon Police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

Ex-White House lawyer moves to block judge's ruling requiring testimony

EXCLUSIVE-Turkey holds up NATO military plans over Syria dispute - sources

Yes Bank sells over 16 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

LOUIS XIII Cognac Presents "ONE NOTE PRELUDE"

ONE NOTE PRELUDE composition is a pioneering project that brings together a renowned Jazz composer and advanced robotics to create a performance. When two LOUIS XIII cognac glasses are clinked together to make a toast, they produce a very ...

Fadnavis quits as CM ahead of SC-ordered floor test, Uddhav picked to be next CM

Devendra Fadnavis resigned as Maharashtra chief minister on Tuesday ahead of the floor test shortly after rebel NCP leader Ajit Pawar did a u-turn and quit as his deputy, in another dramatic twist to the month-long political saga that will ...

CAG report in Hry assembly brings out shortcomings in medicines and equipment procurement

The CAG report, tabled in the Haryana assembly on Tuesday, has brought out shortcomings in the procurement of medicines and equipment such as delay in the processing of the indents and award of rate contract to ineligible firms. The Comptro...

Pak cricketer Yasir Shah opens up on sharing meal with Indian cab driver in Brisbane

Pakistan cricketer Yasir Shah who shared a meal with an Indian cab driver in Australia on Tuesday said he had done so because the latter was refusing to accept the journeys fare. Shah, who is currently touring Australia for the T20I and Tes...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019