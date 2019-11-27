Cartosat-3 spacecraft, 13 commercial satellites placed into their orbits : ISRO
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Wednesday injected Cartosat-3 spacecraft and 13 commercial satellites successfully into their designated orbits.
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Wednesday injected Cartosat-3 spacecraft and 13 commercial satellites successfully into their designated orbits. "#PSLV-C47 successfully injects #Cartosat3 spacecraft into orbit," tweeted the space agency.
"13 commercial satellites from USA successfully placed in their designated orbits #PSLVC47," it said in its subsequent tweet. "I am happy that PSLV-C47 injected precisely in the orbit with 13 other satellites. Cartosat-3 is highest resolution civilian satellite; We have 13 missions up to March- 6 large vehicle missions and 7 satellite missions," said ISRO chief Dr. K Sivan.
ISRO on Wednesday launched PSLV-C47 carrying Cartosat-3 and 13 nanosatellites from Satish Dhawan Space Centre here. Cartosat-3 satellite is a third-generation agile advanced satellite having high-resolution imaging capability (ANI)
