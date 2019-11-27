Andhra Pradesh CM congratulates ISRO scientists for launch of PSLV- C 47
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday congratulated ISRO scientists for the successful launch of PSLV- C 47 carrying Cartosat-3 and 13 nanosatellites.
In a tweet, Office of the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh said, "Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Sir YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has congratulated ISRO scientists for the successful launch of PSLV- C 47 carrying Cartosat-3 and 13 nanosatellites. He wished the ISRO team many more such glorious moments in the days to come."
The ISRO on Wednesday launched PSLV-C47 carrying Cartosat-3 and 13 nanosatellites from Satish Dhawan Space Centre here. Chairman of the ISRO K. Sivan also remained present during the launch.
Following the launch, ISRO tweeted, "PSLV-C47 carrying Cartosat-3 and 13 USA nanosatellites lifts off from Sriharikota." According to the space research organisation, the second stage performance of the launch was normal.
Cartosat-3 satellite is a third-generation agile advanced satellite having high-resolution imaging capability. Cartosat-3 satellite will be placed in an orbit of 509 kilometres at an inclination of 97.5 degrees. (ANI)
