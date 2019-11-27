Patna: People express disapproval at petrol price hike to Rs 80.6 per litre

Residents of the state capital on Wednesday expressed disapproval of the hike in petrol prices, which surged to Rs 80.6 per litre here. "When Prime Minister Modi had fought the elections in 2014, he had then promised that the rate of petrol would come down to Rs 30-40. But now it is in the range of Rs 80-90," said Sahitya.

"Life has become very difficult because of inflated prices. Whether it is petrol or any other commodity. The government should concentrate on controlling the rising prices," said Aman. "The citizens have been badly affected. The government should concentrate on controlling inflation. Whatever the leaders do, they do it for their selfish ends during elections. Common people have to manage on their own. People are unemployed and they are on the roads," said Sudhir Rai.

Petrol prices surged to a one-year high on November 25 with Brent crude trading at $63 a barrel in the international market. The price of petrol increased by Rs 2 in November. In New Delhi, a litre of petrol costs Rs 74.76 a litre. In Mumbai, petrol is priced at Rs 80.42 a litre. (ANI)

