Centre stopped supply of onion at controlled price to Delhi: Kejriwal

Amid the rise in onion prices in the national capital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday accused the Centre of stopping the supply of the kitchen staple at controlled price to the Delhi government.

It is sad that the Central government has stopped the supply of onions to the city for the last two-three days, the chief minister told reporters.

