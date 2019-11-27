International Development News
UP: Onion prices spike in Varanasi

The prices of vegetables, primarily onions, have spiked in Varanasi, fuelling concerns among the people.

UP: Onion prices spike in Varanasi
Vegetable market in Varanasi.. Image Credit: ANI

The prices of vegetables, primarily onions, have spiked in Varanasi, fuelling concerns among the people. According to a consumer, Seema Singh, the prices of onions are as high as Rs 70-90 per kg.

"We have to think twice before buying onions. We have no choice but to live with high prices. I request the state government to focus on this issue." she said. "Due to high prices, we are trying to avoid buying onions. We are getting only those vegetables which are absolutely necessary," Govind Lal Gupta said.

Vinod Kumar Singh blamed the government for the existing situation. "This is a total failure of the Centre and the State government. The poor and the middle-class people are suffering because of it. The government is unable to control the situation," he said.

He further said that the vegetables should be cheaper at this time, but they are costlier than ever, while the government is turning a blind eye to the problem. A shopkeeper, Manoj Sonkariya said, "People are buying fewer vegetables than before. This situation has arisen because the farmers are storing the vegetables in the hope of earning more profits, which is wrong." (ANI)

