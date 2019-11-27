PM Modi condoles demise of former Navy Chief Sushil Kumar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed grief over the demise of former Navy Chief Admiral Sushil Kumar and said that he will be remembered for his great service to the nation. Admiral Kumar passed away early morning on Wednesday at the Army Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi due to illness.

"Admiral Sushil Kumar will be remembered for his great service to the nation. He contributed to the strengthening of our maritime security. Anguished by his demise. May his soul rest in peace: PM Narendra Modi," Prime Minister's Office (PMO) tweeted. Kumar was 79-years-old. He led the Indian navy during the Kargil War and was a specialist in hydrography and amphibious warfare.

He authored a book named "A Prime Minister to Remember- Memories of a Military Chief" which highlighted the key defence-related decisions taken by former Prime Minister of India Late Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Admiral Kumar served as Navy Chief between 1998 and 2001 and also oversaw Kargil conflict in 1999.

Kumar had credited Vajpayee for turning the strategic tactical loss into a massive victory. (ANI)

