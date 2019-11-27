J-K: Railway policeman arrested for opening fire in Udhampur

A railway policeman was arrested and booked for opening fire following a tiff with a colleague in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Wednesday.

Khushvinder Singh of Railway Police had a spat with his colleague at Sangarh Railway station in Manwal on Tuesday evening and fired three shots from his service rifle, they said.

It created panic in the area and top officials reached the spot. Singh was subsequently arrested and a case was registered against him, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)