Terrorist attacks almost nil after abrogation of Article 370 in J-K: Rajnath

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh apprised the Lok Sabha that post abrogation of Article 370 terrorism related incidents have almost reduced to nil in Kashmir. The Union Minister was replying to Congress MP S Kodikunnil question on 'normalcy' in Jammu and Kashmir in the Lower House.

Singh also asserted that the region is swiftly returning to normalcy. "Security forces and police are working in coordination and taking appropriate action. Terrorist incidents are close to nil in Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370. Normalcy is fast returning to Jammu and Kashmir," said Singh.

"There are terrorist attacks in many parts of Jammu and Kashmir. Where is normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir? Government is misleading the House. The government should make a statement," asked Congress MP S Kodikunnil Centre scrapped Article 370 in August and bifurcated Jammu and Kashmir into two UTs -- Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. (ANI)

